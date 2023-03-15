Lebanon’s Central Bank chief again charged with corruption

BEIRUT (AP) — Officials say Lebanon’s Central Bank chief has again been charged with corruption, this time after he failed to show up for questioning before a European legal team visiting Beirut in a money-laundering probe linked to the governor. Judicial officials say the governor, Riad Salamehm, his brother and an associate were charged with corruption and ordered detained on Wednesday. The officials said their assets were also frozen. They said Judge Helena Iskandar, who is representing the Lebanese state at the questioning in the European probe, filed the charges against Salameh and his circle.

