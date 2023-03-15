O’Ward not dwelling on issue that cost win in IndyCar opener

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Pato O’Ward isn’t dwelling on the temporary loss of engine power that almost certainly cost him a victory in the season-opening IndyCar race on the streets of downtown St. Petersburg. He is instead focused on the second-place finish that he did have. O’Ward says that’s still a fantastic start to the season. But O’Ward led with three laps remaining March 5 when his Arrow-McLauren Chevrolet had a sudden loss of power and got passed. He said Wednesday during a stop in Texas that a “plenum issue” was to blame. That part is related to the fuel-air mixture in the engine.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.