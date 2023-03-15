Potholes disable as many as 30 vehicles on rain-soaked California highway

By KABC Staff

POMONA, California (KABC) — As many as 30 vehicles were disabled with flat tires and other damage after driving over large potholes on the rain-soaked 71 Freeway on Wednesday morning in Pomona, authorities said.

The incident forced the closure of all northbound lanes on the freeway, between Rio Rancho Road and Mission Boulevard, shortly after 5 a.m., according to a California Highway Patrol incident log. No crashes or injuries were reported.

Traffic on the northbound 71 Freeway was backed up for miles as the morning commute got underway. More than two dozen damaged vehicles pulled over to the shoulder of the freeway.

The potholes and damage were reported just after 4 a.m. near Holt Avenue, according to the CHP log, but several ABC7 viewers said they called to report the potholes on Tuesday evening.

On Wednesday morning, northbound traffic was being diverted off the freeway at Rio Rancho Road. It was unclear when lanes would be reopened.

Heavy rain is sweeping through the region on Wednesday. The storm is expected to taper off by the afternoon.

The freeway closure occurred while a flood watch was in effect for parts of Los Angeles County including the San Gabriel Valley, Santa Clarita Valley, Malibu coast and county beaches, downtown L.A., San Fernando Valley and San Gabriel mountains.

Heavy rain and excessive runoff may result in dangerous flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and flood-prone locations, the National Weather Service said.

Dry weather is expected to return Wednesday night through at least Friday, with a chance of light precipitation over the weekend.

