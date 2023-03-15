Real Madrid beats Liverpool to reach Champions League QF
By TALES AZZONI
AP Sports Writer
MADRID (AP) — There was no historic comeback for Liverpool. Real Madrid’s title defense in the Champions League rolls into the quarterfinals. Liverpool never really came close to overcoming its three-goal deficit from the first leg against the titleholders at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on Wednesday and lost 1-0 to end its hopes of another run to the final. Karim Benzema scored late and Madrid advanced to the last eight for the third straight season with a 6-2 aggregate score following a 5-2 win from the first leg in England.