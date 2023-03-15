Redmond wine bar celebrates 3 years, partners with area grape growers
The popular Eqwine Wine Bar highlights local award-winning wine, and NewsChannel 21's Patrick Priest was on hand to talk to both sides of that partnership.
The popular Eqwine Wine Bar highlights local award-winning wine, and NewsChannel 21's Patrick Priest was on hand to talk to both sides of that partnership.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.