Credit Suisse’s $50 billion lifeline calms bank panic
By Mark Thompson, CNN
An overnight scramble to shore up confidence in Credit Suisse calmed panicked investors on Thursday with shares in Switzerland’s second-biggest bank shooting higher in early trade.
Credit Suisse said it would borrow up to 50 billion Swiss francs ($53.7 billion) from the Swiss National Bank, taking advantage of a lifeline offered by the central bank late Wednesday after its stock closed down 24%. It also said it would buy back some of its own debt.
In a statement early Thursday, CEO Ulrich Körner said he had taken “decisive action” to strengthen the bank as its continues to implement a major overhaul announced last fall.
“My team and I are resolved to move forward rapidly to deliver a simpler and more focused bank built around client needs,” he added.
Shares opened up 32% at 2.25 Swiss francs ($2.43). Two years ago they were worth more than 11 francs apiece, but a series of scandals, missteps and compliance failures have steadily eroded the bank’s business and undermined the confidence of investors and clients.
Customers withdrew 123 billion Swiss francs ($133 billion) from Credit Suisse last year — mostly in the fourth quarter — and the bank reported in February an annual net loss of nearly 7.3 billion Swiss francs ($7.9 billion), its biggest since the global financial crisis in 2008.
The venerable but troubled bank, founded in 1856, is one of the biggest financial institutions in the world and categorized as a “global systemically important bank,” along with just 30 others, including JP Morgan Chase, Bank of America and the Bank of China.
— This is a developing story and will be updated.
