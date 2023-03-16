Greek unions stage general strike over rail deaths

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A general strike in Greece called in response to a rail disaster last month has grounded flights and extensively disrupted services with protests in cities across Greece planned. The strike on Thursday also kept ferries to the Greek islands at port and left public hospitals running with emergency staff. It also halted public transport services and led to class cancellations at state-run schools. Unions have rallied behind railway workers’ associations who have staged rolling walkouts since the head-on train collision in northern Greece on Feb. 28 that left 57 people dead and dozens injured.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.