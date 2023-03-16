Mountain View grad enjoying personal training for kids with disabilities

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Luke Williams is a personal trainer, but not for just anybody.

The young Bend man trains kids with disabilities Specialty Athletic Training.

Williams older brother has Cerebral Palsy and he always enjoyed spending time and taking care of him.

He volunteered for the Special Olympics for four years, and knew he wanted to work with kids with disabilities more often.

Noah Chast caught up with Williams and one of his clients during a workout. You can watch this story tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.