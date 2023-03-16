Space heater fire destroys home in Portland neighborhood, 4 displaced

By WLKY Staff

Click here for updates on this story

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — A fire destroyed a home in Louisville’s Portland neighborhood overnight, and officials say it was caused by a space heater.

According to the Louisville Fire Department, the fire broke out just before 1 a.m. on Thursday at a two-story home in the 300 Block of N. 27th Street.

They say the home is a total loss, and four adults have been displaced. We’re told they’re getting assistance from the Red Cross. No one was hurt.

LFD said it took 25 firefighters and 35 minutes to get the fire under control.

Officials said a space heater started the fire, but did not elaborate.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.