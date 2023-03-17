Smith hits late 3-pointer, Rockets beat Pelicans 114-112

HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Jabari Smith Jr. hit a 3-pointer with less than a second remaining to give the Houston Rockets a 114-112 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night in the first of straight games between the teams. Smith hit the shot over defender Naji Marshall from slightly right of straightaway. Smith had 11 points and eight rebounds in 29 minutes. Jalen Green led Houston with 25 points and had seven rebounds and six assists. Brandon Ingram led New Orleans with 31 points. Jonas Valanciunas added 22 points and 17 rebounds, one shy of his season high.

