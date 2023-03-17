Skip to Content
Train carrying cars derails in Hardin County, sending 21 railcars off the tracks

By Alex Suckow

    GLENDALE, Kentucky (WLKY) — At least eight railcars are off the tracks after a train derailed in Hardin County.

According to the Hardin County Sheriff, a train derailed near Main Street in downtown Glendale just before 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Kentucky State Police said that a semitruck stopped on the tracks, prompting the train conductor to hit the breaks and causing the derailment.

The railcars that are off the tracks are on the back end of the train.

