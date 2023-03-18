Van Lith, Louisville survive Drake March Madness upset bid

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Hailey Van Lith scored 13 points over the final five minutes and No. 5 Louisville held off No. 12 Drake’s frantic March Madness upset bid with an 83-81 win Saturday night in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Van Lith’s 3-point play off a layup out of timeout put Louisville up by four before Drake answered with a 3-pointer by Sarah Beth Gueldner. Van Lith then made two more free throws to all but ice the win for the Cardinals. Van Lith finished with 26 points and Mykasa Robison scored 14 for Louisville.

