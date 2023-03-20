23-year-old arrested after ﻿running out of gas with a stolen vehicle during car chase

By WXII12.com Web Staff

BURLINGTON, North Carolina (WXII) — A man is facing multiple charges after running out of gas during a car chase in Burlington Thursday morning, according to Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they tried to conduct a traffic stop on a silver Nissan at the intersection of Anthony Road and Industry Drive at approximately 6:45 a.m.

Officers said the driver of the Nissan, Sentorious Johnson did not stop and kept driving at a high rate of speed.

A short distance later at the intersection, the 23-year-old ran out of gas.

Johnson left the car into the parking lot of the Fabric Outlet on Tucker Street and ran away.

He was arrested after a brief foot chase through a motel on Hanford Road near Maple Avenue.

Deputies found a firearm in his possession with another firearm located in the vehicle.

Authorities checked the vehicle registration and confirmed that it been reported stolen out of Graham earlier in the same week.

Johnson was taken to the Alamance County Detention Center where he remains.

He is facing multiple charges:

1ct: Felony flee to elude arrest

2ct: Felony possession of firearm by convicted felon

1ct: Possession of stolen motor vehicle

1ct: Misdemeanor resist, delay, obstruct public officer

Johnson received a $100,000 secured bond.

