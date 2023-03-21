Dach, Drouin get Canadiens started in 3-2 win over Lightning
MONTREAL (AP) — Kirby Dach and Jonathan Drouin scored in the first period and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2. Mike Matheson also scored for the Canadiens, who had lost six of their previous seven — including a 5-3 defeat at Tampa Bay on Saturday. Sam Montembault stopped 31 shots to improve to 14-14-3 on the season. Brayden Point and Pat Maroon had goals for Tampa Bay. Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 17 saves. The Lightning have lost two straight since winning four of five.