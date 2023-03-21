Ingram scores 32 in 3 quarters, Pelicans top Spurs 119-84

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 32 points, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the San Antonio Spurs 119-84. Jonas Valanciunas had 19 points and 15 rebounds for the Pelicans, who led by as many as 36 points before closing out their second straight victory. Trey Murphy III scored 17, and CJ McCollum added 15 points. Ingram scored 16 in the third quarter, when New Orleans widened a 25-point halftime lead to 31. Sandro Mamukelashvili scored 20 for the Spurs.

