South Korean capital announces plans for ‘floating’ swimming pool and art pier

Just two weeks after announcing plans to build the world’s largest spokeless Ferris wheel, Seoul’s city government has shared its intention to build urban ‘floating’ swimming zones along the capital’s Han River.

Seoul mayor Oh Se-hoon announced that an art pier and public swimming pool are planned for Ichon Han River Park in southwest Seoul near the National Museum of Korea.

According to a government release, the facility will be 5,000 square meters. In addition to the pool, there will be an “art pier” with exhibition space, a concert hall, a sunset observatory and mooring space for boats.

The mayor also shared that he hopes the area will be a venue for aquatic sports like paddle boarding and water skiing alongside art exhibits and live concerts.

The release adds that the project is slated to break ground in 2025 for a planned 2026 opening. The estimated cost is 30 billion won, or about $30 million, and there’s no architect currently attached to the project.

Mayor Oh didn’t make the big announcement in Seoul, though — he made it while visiting Copenhagen’s public Harbour Bath, which he cited as an inspiration for the upcoming Seoul waterfront project.

Denmark’s capital is one of the world’s best cities for swimming.

Havnebadet Islands Brygge, Denmark’s first floating public pool, opened in 2003 and now draws hundreds of thousands of bathers annually.

There are many of these public swimming facilities throughout the country, including the Kastrup Sea Bath located in the Oresund Sound between Denmark and Sweden.

Not only floating swimming pools caught Mayor Oh’s eye during his Copenhagen trip.

He also visited Urban Rigger, a Bjarke Ingels Group-designed “micro district” of floating buildings in Copenhagen’s harbor that are used as student accommodation. However, he did not say whether Seoul should expect some floating residences of its own.

