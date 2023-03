MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns is moving closer to a return to the court in his recovery from a severely strained right calf muscle. The Timberwolves listed Towns on their injury report as questionable to play against Atlanta on Wednesday. That’s the first time since his injury he hasn’t been declared out the day before a game. Towns has missed 52 games since he was hurt Nov. 28 at Washington.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.