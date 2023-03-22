2 teens killed, 1 wounded in shooting near NC middle school

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a shooting near a middle school in North Carolina left two 16-year-old boys dead and one wounded. News outlets quote the Durham Police Department as saying that the teens were shot Tuesday night near Brogden Middle School. Police say officers initially responded to a report of a juvenile shot and found the victim’s parents had taken him to a hospital. The teen told officers that two others may have been shot and authorities spent the night using a drone and a cadaver dog to search the area. News outlets report the bodies of the other two teens were found Wednesday morning after daylight. The hospitalized teen was in stable condition with life-threatening injuries.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.