Skip to Content
News
By
Published 4:30 AM

Courtroom showdown between Fox News and Dominion to resume Wednesday

<i>Chris Helgren/Reuters</i><br/>The legal showdown between Fox News and Dominion Voting Systems is set to resume Wednesday. Pictured is the Fox News headquarters in New York City
REUTERS
Chris Helgren/Reuters
The legal showdown between Fox News and Dominion Voting Systems is set to resume Wednesday. Pictured is the Fox News headquarters in New York City

By Marshall Cohen, CNN

A high-stakes legal showdown between Fox News and Dominion Voting Systems is set to resume Wednesday in Delaware court after an all-day hearing on Tuesday ran long.

The parties are appearing in Delaware Superior Court for arguments regarding “summary judgment.” Both sides essentially want Judge Eric Davis to decide the case in their favor now, averting a jury trial that is scheduled to begin next month. The judge will likely issue a written ruling at a future date.

Dominion has filed a $1.6 billion defamation suit against Fox News and its parent company, Fox Corporation, claiming that they destroyed its reputation by promoting the lie that it rigged the 2020 election to stop Donald Trump from serving a second term. The Fox entities deny wrongdoing, say they’re “proud” of their 2020 election coverage, and claim the $1.6 billion figure is wildly inflated.

On Tuesday, Davis had tough questions for Fox’s lawyers and challenged some of their legal theories. He appeared to embrace some of Dominion’s arguments that specific Fox News personalities were embracing right-wing conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and weren’t acting as neutral journalists.

The hearing on Wednesday is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. ET.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content