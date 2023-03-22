Rapper Rick Ross thanks neighbors for helping return his wandering buffaloes

By Zoe Sottile, CNN

Rick Ross thanked his neighbors for helping return his buffaloes after they wandered off his property in Fayetteville, Georgia.

The buffaloes were first seen strolling around Fayette County on March 13, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office confirmed that the buffaloes belonged to Ross and were safely returned to his property.

The rapper uses social media to document life on his ranch, nicknamed “The Promise Land,” where he keeps horses, cows, and buffaloes. So he posted several Instagram stories on his verified account addressing the hairy situation.

“I always return stray animals,” he said in a Sunday Instagram story. “Make sure you always put a collar on your animals, and mine don’t have a collar ’cause you know it’s mine.”

“So when you see my buffalo, give it a carrot, give it an apple,” he went on. “They so kind, they so peaceful. Thank you everybody for watching, thank you everybody for making sure all my animals got back into the Promise Land.”

“All my neighbors in Fayetteville, y’all the best,” the “Hustlin'” rapper added.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office urged residents to “use caution” if they encounter the buffaloes. “Although they are mostly docile, they can be unpredictable and possibly become aggressive,” they wrote.

On Tuesday, Ross posted additional videos to his Instagram story of himself feeding carrots and apples to his horses and buffaloes.

“It’s so beautiful out here on the Promise Land,” he said, referring to himself as “Rodeo Rick.” He explained that he purchased a sprawling property spanning over 280 acres and an additional 89 acres nearby.

“So my buffalos, they just really wanted to see the other side,” he went on. “It’s just like some of my young hustlers, my young brothers, you gotta get loose sometimes and see the other side.”

Photos of Ross’ animals appear to show American bison, which are commonly called buffalo but are a distinct species. Bison are the largest terrestrial animals in North America, according to the Smithsonian National Zoo. Male bison can be as tall as 6.5 feet at the hump and weigh up to 2,400 pounds, says the zoo.

