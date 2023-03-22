The Fed lifts rates by a quarter point as banking turmoil complicates inflation fight
By Nicole Goodkind, CNN
The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a quarter point on Wednesday as it attempts to fight stubbornly high inflation while addressing risks to financial stability.
Investors and economists had widely anticipated the quarter-point increase — or even a pause — amid the meltdown in the banking sector.
This story is developing and will be updated.
