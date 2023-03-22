Skip to Content
News
By
Published 11:00 AM

The Fed lifts rates by a quarter point as banking turmoil complicates inflation fight

By Nicole Goodkind, CNN

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a quarter point on Wednesday as it attempts to fight stubbornly high inflation while addressing risks to financial stability.

Investors and economists had widely anticipated the quarter-point increase — or even a pause — amid the meltdown in the banking sector.

This story is developing and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content