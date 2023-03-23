Inflategate? Bouncy basketballs hot topic at March Madness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Players and coaches in the NCAA Tournament may be breathing life into a new controversy: Inflategate. Last weekend’s first and second-round games were plagued by low shooting percentages from 3-point range. Some have suggested that slick or excessively inflated basketballs may have been the culprit. Players and coaches with No. 1 overall seed Alabama have brought up the subject in the locker room. Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats believes one solution would be for the NCAA to adopt a standardized ball for all Division I teams. But he thinks good defense is a more likely explanation for poor shooting during the tournament.

