Maren Morris takes a stand against Tennessee’s drag show bill

Maren Morris has a problem with Tennessee’s controversial drag show bill.

The singer performed at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Monday during the “Love Rising” concert, which is a benefit aimed at supporting and raising awareness about LGBTQ+ rights.

“I introduced my son to some drag queens today. So, Tennessee, f***ing arrest me,” Morris told the crowd. “He’s growing up here as a Nashvillian, and I just want to leave this world for him a little bit better than the one we’re in right now. And I feel like nights like tonight help do that.”

Morris sang “Found It” and “The Middle” alongside Nashville drag performer Alexia Noelle Paris.

After the performance, the country star took to Instagram to thank Nashville and the city’s queer community.

“Love rose up. Thank you Nashville, the gorgeous Queens and the LGBTQ+ community for showing up last night,” she wrote. “A HUGE thank you to @allisonrussellmusic , @aharnell + @nashvillehk for pulling off the unthinkable at Bridgestone. A lot of healing happened and it won’t be forgotten.”

Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell, Hayley Williams and Brittany Howard also performed along with drag performers.

The concert comes in the wake of Tennessee’s Gov. Bill Lee signing a law restricting drag performances on public property. The bill’s supporters say the performances expose children to sexual themes and imagery that are inappropriate, a claim rejected by advocates, who say the proposed measures are discriminatory against the LGBTQ community and could violate First Amendment laws.

