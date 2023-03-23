Using AI for screenwriting? Writers Guild of America would allow it, but with certain regulations

By ABC7 Staff

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — AI is sparking in popularity and may soon be used to write some of your favorite shows.

The Writers Guild of America has proposed allowing artificial intelligence in scriptwriting, as long as it doesn’t impact writers’ credits or residuals.

The proposal would allow writers to use ChatGPT, an AI chatbot software, to help write a script without having to share writing credits.

“The WGA’s proposal to regulate use of material produced using artificial intelligence or similar technologies ensures the Companies can’t use AI to undermine writers’ working standards including compensation, residuals, separated rights and credits,” read a tweet posted by WGA.

The guild said AI can’t be used as source material to create MBA-covered writing or rewrite MBA-covered work.

“Our proposal is that writers may not be assigned AI-generated material to adapt, nor may AI software generate covered literary material,” read another tweet. “In the same way that a studio may point to a Wikipedia article, or other research material, and ask the writer to refer to it, they can make the writer aware of AI-generated content.”

Some writers, however, have raised concerns about losing their jobs to the technology.

