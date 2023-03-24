Bucks overwhelm Jazz 144-116 for third straight victory

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Grayson Allen scored a season-high 25 points to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 144-116 victory over the Utah Jazz. Allen made five 3-pointers and shot 57% from the field to help the Bucks lead wire-to-wire. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points and 11 assists, and Pat Connaughton scored 22 points while making six 3-pointers. Jrue Holiday added 18 points and seven assists, and Brook Lopez had 17 points, 14 rebounds and seven blocks. Milwaukee made 22 3-pointers and shot 56% from the field to fuel its third straight victory. Simone Fontecchio scored a career-high 26 points in his third career start to lead the Jazz.

