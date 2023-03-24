Central Oregon Agricultural Show returns to Redmond for 2 days of vendors, exhibits, workshops, fun

From tractors to horse supplies, a Kids Zone -- and a working dog demonstration

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There may be some bad weather reports for the weekend, but you have some good options for things to do inside. The Central Oregon Agricultural Show opened a two-day run Friday at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds in Redmond, with over 80 vendors, workshops, seminars and fun for the kids, too.

Annie Long from the Capitol Press newspaper described the free kids' activities: "Here in the Kids Zone at the Central Oregon Ag Show, we have got several stations for activities of all ages. It's completely free, and we also have a Central Oregon children's book author coming to do some signings."

There are many vendors on hand, with plenty of shopping deals. We are talking tractors, irrigation equipment, tires and side-by-sides.

Brittney Wofford of Central Oregon Ranch Supply talked about their presence at the event.

"We have seven vendors here, come down and see our horse products on sale. We are going to have door-buster sales both Friday and Saturday. We're locally owned here in Redmond and we are excited to see you!"

One of the best parts: Tractors, bright and shiny new ones, also antique ones from early gas days.

On Saturday at noon there will be a working dog demonstration. Border collies will be working cattle and sheep. You won't want to miss it!