Community mourns loss of Vancouver mom, daughter after bodies found

By Soyoung Kim

VANCOUVER, Washington (KPTV) — A community is mourning the death of a 27-year-old Vancouver mother and her 7-year-old daughter.

Police said they believe two bodies found near an embankment in Washougal on Wednesday are the missing pair.

FOX 12 has learned the 7-year-old girl was a student at an elementary school in Vancouver. Community members who live near the school said it’s devastating both lives were taken too soon.

People said they’re still trying to process the tragic news of the sudden deaths of a mom and daughter in their very own community.

“Just to know something like that could happen so close to home also. There’s no words,” said a parent with children at the same school.

“Vancouver you don’t hear about these types of things happening,” a community member said.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said two bodies were discovered in a rural area in Washougal on Wednesday just before 10 a.m. Vancouver police detectives said they do believe it’s missing mom and daughter – Meshay Melendez and Layla Stewart.

“It is really sad,” a community member said. “Just to have all of that taken away at a young age and the mom, super young. I just couldn’t believe it.”

Investigators said Meshay and Layla were last seen on March 12 with person of interest 28-year-old Kirkland Warren. Officials said Warren was arrested on Sunday for charges he was facing before their disappearance.

“It’s heartbreaking that it happened. I’m sorry that they lost their lives,” a community member said.

Evergreen Public Schools said Layla was a first grade student in their district. The district said they’ve sent out a letter of support to families and are providing counseling to those who need it.

Parents with children at that school said they’ve been hugging their little ones a little tighter.

“My husband’s out of town right now, so my kids have been sleeping in bed with me, so it’s a little more comforting having them right there,” a parent said. “Heart goes out to the family.”

CCSO said confirmation of the identities and cause of death will be released by the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office next week.

