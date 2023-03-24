Grandmother seeks closure after 16-year-old allegedly shot, killed by friend in Oklahoma City

By Meghan Mosley

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — A grandmother has a message about a month after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed by his friend a month ago in southwest Oklahoma City.

“It’s very heartbreaking, troubling because they weren’t just friends for two or three years. Seven years. They used to play football together,” Diana Rivera said.

Armani Rivera was shot and killed in mid-February near Southwest 72nd Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. His friend, Marco Castro, is accused of pulling the trigger. The motive behind the deadly shooting remains unclear.

“I just hope one day you learn and realize what damage you’ve done, and you can ask for forgiveness,” Diana Rivera said. “Armani was a quiet person. He always had a smile on his face.”

She has a message for the teenager charged with shooting and killing her grandson.

“I need closure. And in order to get this closure, I need you to tell us why you did this to him,” Diana Rivera said.

Even after needing closure, she said she forgives her grandson’s accused killer.

“I forgive Marcos. I really do. I get angry at times, but I have forgiven him,” Diana Rivera said.

Although Armani isn’t here today, his memory is being kept alive with a memorial in the drainage ditch he took his last breath in.

“His sister named it ‘The Spot.’ She said, ‘Grandma, we can’t call it where Armani was killed. We gotta call it ‘The Spot,'” Diana Rivera said.

