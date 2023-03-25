Allmendinger beats Byron to Xfinity road course win at COTA

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A.J. Allmendinger dominated early, then had to fight to retake the lead at the start of the final stage to earn his 11th career NASCAR Xfinity series road course victory at the Circuit of the Americas. Allmendinger bumped Sheldon Creed out of the lead with 14 laps to go. He then held off William Byron over the next couple of laps before pulling away for the victory. Allmendinger also won at the Texas track last year. Ty Gibbs finished third.

