Becher rallies Whitecaps to 1-1 draw with Minnesota United

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Simon Becher scored unassisted in his first match of the season and it came in the eighth minute of second-half stoppage time, rallying the Vancouver Whitecaps to a 1-1 draw with Minnesota United. Becher subbed in and played 20 minutes before delivering the equalizer. His only other goal came last season when he subbed in for an 8-minute stint and scored in the Whitecaps’ 2-1 win over the Houston Dynamo. Minnesota United (2-0-2) was the only team to beat Vancouver (0-2-3) twice last season. Minnesota United, off to the best start in club history, and St. Louis City entered the day as the only two teams with a pair of road wins.

