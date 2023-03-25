Wagner in ‘full control’ of AZOM plant in Bakhmut, reports Russian state media

By Josh Pennington

Russia’s private military group Wagner has taken “full control” of the AZOM metallurgical plant in the north of the city of Bakhmut, according to video posted by Russian state media and verified by CNN.

“Wagner has full control of the territory of AZOM, the Artemivsk [Bakhmut] non-ferrous metal processing plant,” a correspondent for RIA Novosti said in a video, which captures Wagner fighters throughout the plant.

CNN cannot independently verify RIA’s claim and has reached out to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense for comment but is yet to receive a response.

For weeks, footage of the ongoing fighting in Bakhmut has shown prolonged combat around the AZOM plant.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow

