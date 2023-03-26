‘Buy Nothing’ a community project where members give, receive and help others

By Levan Reid

HALIFAX, Massachusetts (WBZ) — The Buy Nothing Project, where members give and get items for free and help others, is growing in popularity.

The idea is to make sure that nothing ends up on your curb or taken to a landfill. Locally, there are groups set up in communities to make sure if you need something, you can get it and it’s all for free.

Dave Baker became hip to the trend because of his wife. Now, he’s the community builder for the Halifax chapter.

“Before we got married, she lived in Stoughton and was a very active member of the Buy Nothing Project Stoughton Facebook group and she gave away a ton of stuff,” he told WBZ-TV.

Baker said the process is easy.

“Take a picture, give a description, maybe why you are giving it away and who you would like it to go to,” he said.

He now has a huge set of dishes for formal occasions.

“Somebody had posted on the Facebook group that they had this China set to give away and my wife had wanted a nice set for the holidays and asked if she could have it,” Baker said.

They also ended up with a side table someone was giving away, as well as plants, pictures and shoes. The project also helps those also in need.

“A single mom asking for stuff you need when you have a baby. You get strollers and diaper bags,” he said. “Teachers will ask for stuff for their classrooms. We have one really creative teacher and she will post a video that she made with all the stuff she got.”

For more information, visit buynothingproject.org.

