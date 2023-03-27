March Madness in Kansas City means a boost in business for local vendors

By Peyton Headlee

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — Thousands of people traveled to Kansas City this weekend to cheer on their teams in the NCAA tournament at the T-Mobile Center.

For local businesses, all of those fans meant a boost in business and a busy last few days. The Kansas City Sports Commission estimated a $14.5 million economic impact for the city.

The T-Mobile Center hosted three games, two on Friday night and another Sunday to send a team to the Final Four.

Just down the street from Power and Light and the T-Mobile Center, Buck’s BBQ Food truck was parked and ready for the rush of fans.

“If you got good barbecue, they’re going to come,” Terrence Haynes, the owner of Buck’s BBQ, said. “The smell — it is a twist that I put in that smoke, and it just makes them go, wow. I’m going over there and getting some of that barbecue.”

It’s the smell of the smoke and the demand for Kansas City BBQ that has kept Haynes cooking for 30 years.

“This is my passion. That’s what I love to do,” Haynes said.

His menu has all the BBQ staples – from baby back ribs, to burnt ends, to whole chicken dinners. He said it doesn’t generally take long for all that food to make its way out the window – especially when thousands are visiting from out of town.

“I’ll sell out,” Haynes said. “It’ll go before the game’s over with.”

Haynes is glad he can help welcome visitors to Kansas City with a hot plate of food.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.