Reports: Hospital confirms 3 children shot dead at private Christian school in Nashville

By Eric Levenson and Jennifer Henderson, CNN

Three children were killed in an “active shooter event” Monday at the Covenant School, a private Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee, the Vanderbilt University Medical Center told CNN affiliates WTVF and WZTV.

All three of the students were pronounced dead after arrival at the hospital, the medical center said.

The shooter was “engaged by” police and is dead, Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said.

The Nashville Fire Department stated it responded to “an active aggressor” and said there are “multiple patients.”

The Covenant School is a private Christian school founded in 2001 as a ministry of Covenant Presbyterian Church. The school teaches preschool through 6th grade and has an average enrollment of about 200 people in recent years, according to its website.

The incident is the 19th shooting at a school or university so far this year in which at least one person was wounded, according to a CNN tally. Last week, two faculty members were shot and wounded by a student at a high school in Denver, Colorado, and the student was later found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

