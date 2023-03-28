Skip to Content
Prosecutors add bribery to list of charges against FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried

By Allison Morrow, CNN

Federal prosecutors tacked on a 13th criminal charge against Sam Bankman-Fried, accusing the FTX co-founder of bribery in addition to multiple counts of fraud and conspiracy.

The new indictment was unsealed by the Southern District Court of New York on Tuesday.

Bankman-Fried has already pleaded not guilty to eight criminal counts, and has not yet been arraigned on five others.

This story is developing. It will be updated.

