Prosecutors add bribery to list of charges against FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried
By Allison Morrow, CNN
Federal prosecutors tacked on a 13th criminal charge against Sam Bankman-Fried, accusing the FTX co-founder of bribery in addition to multiple counts of fraud and conspiracy.
The new indictment was unsealed by the Southern District Court of New York on Tuesday.
Bankman-Fried has already pleaded not guilty to eight criminal counts, and has not yet been arraigned on five others.
This story is developing. It will be updated.
