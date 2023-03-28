Short-handed Wizards rout Celtics 130-111

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis had 32 points and 13 rebounds, and the Washington Wizards boosted their flickering postseason hopes with a 130-111 victory over the Boston Celtics. The Wizards won despite the absence of Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma and pulled within 2 1/2 games of Chicago for the final play-in spot in the Eastern Conference. Washington has six games remaining in the regular season. The Celtics had their three-game winning streak snapped and fell to 2 1/2 games behind Milwaukee for the top record in the NBA. Jayson Tatum led Boston with 28 points.

