Virginia Great Dane gives birth to 21 puppies in 27 hours

An adorable Great Dane has become a supermom after birthing 21 pups over the course of 27 hours.

Namine, a 2-year-old Great Dane, started her epic birthing journey last Wednesday, according to CNN affiliate WVVA.

The big dog belongs to Tanya Dubbs of Pocahontas, Virginia, reports WVVA. It took a total of 27 hours for her to finish bringing a total of 21 puppies into the world, although two sadly died shortly after birth.

Almost all the puppies weighed over a pound, said Dubbs.

The proud dog owner said she was surprised by the number of puppies born, expecting Namine would bear 13-14 pups.

“So we got up to 16 and then she had another one,” said Dubbs, according to WVVA. “I was sitting on the bed and she was on the bed with me and I was talking to a friend of mine and I heard a gush of fluid and I looked over and I said we have another puppy.”

Dubbs said she plans to sell the giant-sized litter of pups once they’re weaned from their mother. She’ll donate the proceeds from the first pup sold to the Tazewell County Animal Shelter, according to WVVA.

Great Danes are one of the largest domestic dog breeds, often standing at 2.5 feet tall at the shoulder and weighing more than 100 pounds, according to the American Kennel Club.

Average dog litters range in size from 1 to 12 puppies, says the American Kennel Club. Big dogs, like Danes, tend to have larger litters proportionate to their larger size.

A Neapolitan mastiff named Tia currently holds the Guinness World Record for largest litter, with 24 pups born in 2004.

