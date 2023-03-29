Live rifle cartridge discovered at Berwick High School prompts search

By KATC Staff

BERWICK, Louisiana (KATC) — On March 28, 2023, at around 10:17 am, the Berwick Police Department received a call from a School Resource Officer (SRO) at Berwick High School indicating that a live rifle cartridge was located in one of the male restrooms.

Berwick Police say school administrators coordinated and issued the school be placed on Cautionary Status.

Investigators on scene discovered that a live rifle cartridge was, in fact, located in the men’s restroom. The campus was searched thoroughly by police, SROs and school personnel. Students on campus were required to walk through metal detectors before returning to class.

According to Berwick Police Chief David Leonard, there were no firearms located during the investigation, and at no time were students and faculty in any danger.

