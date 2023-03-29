Shreveport man now faces 9,100-plus counts child porn, animal sexual abuse

By Web staff

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Detectives with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office have found more files on an electronic device belonging to Wayne Parks.

After a further forensic examination of Parks’ devices, an additional 8,417 files (videos and images) of child pornography were found on his electronic devices, detputies said. These files were verified through National Center for Missing & Exploited Children to be known victims of child pornography.

Parks’ charges have been upgraded to a total of 9,181 counts possession pornography involving juveniles and 82 counts of sexual abuse of an animal.

He is currently housed in the Caddo Correctional Facility. A bond has not been set in this investigation.

