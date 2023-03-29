Uncertain long-term future raising stakes for Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have operated the last handful of seasons under the philosophy that they want to contend for as long as possible rather than going all-in during a particular season. But a look at their roster indicates that championship window might not stay open much longer. The Brewers’ best two starting pitchers and their top returning position player all could become free agents at the end of the 2024 season. Manager Craig Counsell has a contract that’s set to expire after this season. That makes the stakes particularly high as the Brewers get set to open their season Thursday.

