La amenaza de tiempo severo aumenta a medida que la tormenta occidental se dirige hacia el este de EE.UU.

SPC has upgraded much of the area to a Moderate (level 4 out of 5) risk for severe storms for Friday from 2 to 8 PM. Damaging winds to 70 MPH, tornadoes, and large hail will all be possible. The storms will be moving at 50+ MPH, so you will have little time to seek shelter! pic.twitter.com/cv50egSMYt — NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) March 30, 2023

A regional outbreak of severe thunderstorms is forecast Friday, March 31. The most intense storms, capable of damaging gusts , a few tornadoes (some strong & long-tracked), & large hail are expected from the Mid-MS Valley to the Mid-South. More details: https://t.co/QMmU4tBZDt. pic.twitter.com/m3SGTxSF8S — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) March 30, 2023

