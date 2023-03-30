Parents and kids rally at state capitol days after Covenant School shooting

By Carmyn Gutierrez

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Three days after The Covenant School shooting took the lives of three children and three adults, people are demanding change.

Parents and their children plan to gather at the Tennessee State Capitol on Thursday morning to advocate for stricter gun laws.

Groups will meet at 8 a.m. on the steps along Martin Luther King Boulevard across from Legislative Plaza. They will then head to the state capitol, where they plan to get to the second floor and sing.

Advocates plan to voice their concerns regarding stricter gun laws to lawmakers as they head to session.

