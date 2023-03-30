San Diego County supervisor to resign after assault lawsuit

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The chair of the San Diego County board of supervisors says he will resign amid accusations that he sexually assaulted a government employee. Nathan Fletcher’s announcement completes a swift and shocking fall for a decorated Marine combat veteran whose star seemed to rise in sync with his Democratic Party’s hold in the nation’s eighth-largest city. He was the face of a strong response to COVID-19 and half of San Diego’s most powerful political couple through his marriage to labor leader Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher. His resignation could open the way for newer faces among San Diego’s top Democrats.

