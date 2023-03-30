Student files lawsuit against Portage Northern, says graduation falls on Jewish holiday

By WXMI Staff

PORTAGE, Michigan (WXMI) — A temporary restraining order has been issued against Portage Northern High School (PNHS) for reportedly scheduling Graduation Day this year on Shavuot, a Jewish holiday that celebrates when God gave the Jewish people the Torah.

The lawsuit, filed by a senior at the school, states the student is unable to attend graduation because her faith requires her to observe the holiday on May 26.

18-year-old Minaleah Koffron filed the lawsuit claiming the district violated the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act, the Michigan Constitution and the U.S. Constitution.

FOX 17 obtained court documents that explain for the last decade, the Koffron family had given the school advance notice of Jewish holidays, including the dates of Shavuot.

In the documents, Saraphoena explains that for years, that advanced notice included letters, phone calls and even meetings with Portage Public Schools.

The court filing goes on to say Koffron repeatedly tried to work with school officials, but PNHS claimed they were unable to change the graduation date.

In a meeting on March 3rd, Interim principal Nate Ledlow even said he was concerned about getting “300 angry emails” from other parents. But, in that same meeting, Ledlow did tell the Koffron’s that he would inquire about other dates and expenses.

However, on March 8th, the documents allege he admitted to the family that he never actually intended to make those inquiries, adding that while he does have the authority to change the date, he wouldn’t without an order from the superintendent.

Koffron says she previously missed other school events due to conflicts with the Jewish calendar, including prom her junior year because it fell on the first day of Passover.

The lawsuit asserts the school’s alleged refusal to accommodate the student’s religious needs is a “clear” act of discrimination and a violation of her constitutional rights.

In a statement, Minaleah Koffron says the actions by the school make her feel like a “lesser citizen.”

“Whether the adults in this district realize what message they were/are sending or not, the message was and remains clear— my religious identity is not as important as the identities of Christian kids at my school. In the eyes of the school district, I am a lesser citizen.”

TheFoundation to Combat Antisemitism argues that the school’s refusal to change the date of Graduation Day fuels hate and discrimination.

“When you make decisions, whether on purpose or don’t fix mistakes that are innocuous that make the Jewish community feel like an other, make them feel unwelcome in spaces, that perpetuates these ideas,” Matthew Berger, the foundation’s executive director, told FOX 17 Thursday.

Antisemitism is on the rise, even prompting the foundation to launch a new nationwide campaign #StandUptoJewishHate. The foundation says that while Jewish people only make up 2.4% of the U.S. population, they are victims to 55% of all hate crimes across the country.

New numbers from the Anti-Defamation League published in just the last week, say that 3,697 antisemitic incidents occurred throughout the U.S. in 2022 — a 36% increase from 2021.

Minaleah writes, “Even if the decision to schedule graduation on a Jewish holy day was an oversight, the decision to keep it is not.”

A judge granted the restraining order Wednesday.

Moving forward, arguments are scheduled for May 12th, exactly two weeks before May 26th.

We have reached out to Portage Northern for comment on how the restraining order will impact graduation.

We are still waiting to hear back.

