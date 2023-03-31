18-year-old suspect in Forsyth Tech shooting appears in court

By DaVonté McKenith

Click here for updates on this story

Winston-Salem (WXII) — An 18-year-old accused of a shooting at Forsyth Tech Thursday morning appeared in court.

Shannon Howard James Pitts, who’s a Winston-Salem Preparatory student, is charged with two counts of having a weapon of educational property. He’s also charged with having a concealed gun.

Winston-Salem police said Pitts shot himself in the hand at the Strickland Center on campus shortly after 10 a.m. He was on campus as part of the Focus program for graduating seniors. The shooting prompted a lockdown on campus. Classes are canceled Friday at Forsyth Tech.

Pitts was captured leaving the courtroom with his mother. He was appointed a public defender, and his next court date is set for April 13.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.