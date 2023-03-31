Aaron Wise withdraws from Masters, citing mental health

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Aaron Wise has withdrawn from the Masters. He posted on social media that he needs time away to focus on his mental health. Wise says on Instagram that golf is as much a mental game as a physical one. And he says the mental side has been a struggle for him. He says he doesn’t take his decision to withdraw lightly but he needs time away from golf. Wise won’t be replaced in the field. As of now there are 88 players who will compete at Augusta National next week. Wise has only played the Masters one time, in 2019.

