Bail hearing granted for former Nashua man accused of sexually assaulting teenage girls

By Ray Brewer

NASHUA, New Hampshire (WMUR) — A former Nashua man accused of blindfolding and sexually assaulting teenage girls should get a bail hearing, a judge ruled Friday.

The attorney for Jesse Reynolds, 43, said in court that prosecutors failed to meet the deadline for turning over evidence and his client should be released on bail. The judge disagreed but ruled that a hearing should be granted.

Reynolds faces 10 charges, including aggravated felonious sexual assault and domestic violence. Prosecutors said that in 2016, he lured teenage girls to his Nashua home and sexually assaulted them.

Reynolds has been held in jail since his arrest on Jan. 30.

Reynolds’ lawyer, Stephan Rosecan, told the judge that prosecutors failed to turn over some materials, including accusers’ interviews, in a timely manner.

“While I recognize that this would be an unusual remedy, I think bail is appropriate, ” he said. “Mr. Reynolds is 43 years old and has no prior record.”

Prosecutors said that because there are a number of alleged victims who are young, it took some time to make sure the proper redactions were made.

“I don’t think there was any significant delay here,” said Assistant Hillsborough County Attorney Jonathan Dean. “I think we’re talking about a number of days. I think the state due diligently processed the discovery and got it to the defense.”

Prosecutors said they turned over the evidence to the defense Friday morning.

Rosecan said he believes the material will contain some information favorable to his case, known as Brady material.

“Brady material that would be relevant to whether or not preventative detention is appropriate,” he said.

The evidentiary and bail hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on April 18.

