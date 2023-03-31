Bossier sheriff’s office launches program focusing on special needs

By Web staff

BENTON, Louisiana (KTBS) — Sheriff Julian Whittington is launching a new program aimed at focusing on people with special needs in our community.

Called “Friends of Bossier Sheriff’s Office,” the program includes a decal that will help law enforcement officers and first responders identify a person with special needs in vehicles or in a home.

DeSoto Parish Sheriff Jayson Richardson was the first to create and kick off the program in January. Since then, several other law enforcement agencies around the state have either started or about to start versions of their own. In addition to the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office this week announced its “Friends of LPSO.” DPSO is assisting the others with their logo designs.

In Bossier Parish, law enforcement officers and first responders will be made aware of a special needs person by a decal that will be on the rear window of a vehicle or near the front door of a residence. The round decal will read “Friend of Bossier Sheriff’s Office” and “Approach with Care.” It will also have a Bossier Sheriff’s Office badge in the center along with ribbons representing some of the special needs that the program encompasses.

These special needs can include, but are not limited to autism, deafness, cerebral palsy, down syndrome, dementia, or any physical or mental disability.

The launch of this initiative coincides with Autism Awareness month in April.

Whittington said he wants to ensure that all interactions a person with special needs has with law enforcement or first responders is positive and safe for everyone involved. He hopes that the decal will help limit misunderstandings or communication barriers that may exist through the recognition of the special need by law enforcement and/or other first responders.

To complete and print an application, go to bossiersheriff.com. Then take the application to the Viking Drive Substation to obtain the decals. The substation will also have printed applications on-hand to be completed.

