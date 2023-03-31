Greece: Suspects in foiled Passover attack appear in court

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say two men accused of planning a Passover attack on a Jewish center in central Athens have appeared in court to answer to terrorism charges and have been ordered to remain in pre-trial detention. Greek officials announced the arrests of the suspects earlier this week. Police alleged they were planning to attack the Chabad of Athens center, which is part of Judaism’s international Chabad-Lubavitch movement. Investigators are trying to determine if the suspects were planning attacks at other locations. A lawyer representing the two suspects said Friday one man had scouted the location and decided not to go through with the attack.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.