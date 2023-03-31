Skip to Content
Protests happening in Grant Park for National Transgender Day of Visibility tonight

    CHICAGO (WBBM) — Today is National Transgender Day of Visibility in the U.S.

President Joe Biden made the proclamation to celebrate transgender and non-binary Americans who he called some of the bravest people he knows.

Transgender Chicagoans and their allies will rally in Grant Park tonight at 5 p.m.

They’re protesting the slew of laws and bills being proposed and passed in America which puts restrictions on transgender care – especially for youth.

